Iran Close to Having Nuclear Bomb, but 'Trip Wire' Lurks

The Iranian government on Thursday hanged a 23-year-old man who'd been part of the widespread protests challenging the Islamic Republic's autocratic leaders – but though the world was drawn to the drama of the first demonstrator known executed in connection with the unrest, Middle East experts fear that Tehran is content to have the distraction as it surreptitiously creeps toward a nuclear weapon.

Recent reports indicate that Iran is producing highly enriched uranium up to 60% in its underground Fordow nuclear facility. Additionally, Iranian state TV announced that construction is underway on a new $2 billion nuclear power plant, known as Karoon, in the country's oil-rich southwest region.