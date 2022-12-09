×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | nuclear | bomb | biden administration | israeli

Iran Close to Having Nuclear Bomb, but 'Trip Wire' Lurks

A demonstrator holds a mock nuclear missile with the lettering 'No nuke to the mullahs' as he protests against Iran's nuclear program and regime in front the Palais Coburg in Vienna on November 22, 2014. (Joe Klamar/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 09 December 2022 07:35 AM EST

The Iranian government on Thursday hanged a 23-year-old man who'd been part of the widespread protests challenging the Islamic Republic's autocratic leaders – but though the world was drawn to the drama of the first demonstrator known executed in connection with the unrest, Middle East experts fear that Tehran is content to have the distraction as it surreptitiously creeps toward a nuclear weapon.

Recent reports indicate that Iran is producing highly enriched uranium up to 60% in its underground Fordow nuclear facility. Additionally, Iranian state TV announced that construction is underway on a new $2 billion nuclear power plant, known as Karoon, in the country's oil-rich southwest region.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Though the world was drawn to the drama of the first demonstrator known executed in connection with the unrest, Middle East experts fear that Tehran is content to have the distraction as it surreptitiously creeps toward a nuclear weapon.
iran, nuclear, bomb, biden administration, israeli
797
2022-35-09
Friday, 09 December 2022 07:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved