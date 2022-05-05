Iran Could Already Have Its Nuclear 'Islamic Bomb'

Washington's bipartisan consensus is that Iran does not yet have nuclear weapons or missiles capable of threatening the United States with nuclear attack – but some Israeli analysts and highly credible U.S. experts disagree with the "consensus view."

For example, a 2015 article co-written by several senior Reagan and Clinton Administration national security officials warned: "Regardless of intelligence uncertainties and unknowns about Iran's nuclear weapons and missile programs, we know enough now to make a prudent judgment that Iran should be regarded by national security decision makers as a nuclear missile state capable of posing an existential threat to the United States and its allies… The fact of Iran's ICBM capability and their proximity to nuclear weapons necessitates that Iran be regarded as a nuclear missile state – right now."