×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | nuclear | bomb | united states | jcpoa

Iran Could Already Have Its Nuclear 'Islamic Bomb'

A military personnel stands guard next to two Iranian Kheibar Shekan Ballistic missiles in downtown Tehran as demonstrators wave Iran's flags during a rally. (Morteza Nikoubazl/AP)
 

By    |   Thursday, 05 May 2022 06:39 AM

Washington's bipartisan consensus is that Iran does not yet have nuclear weapons or missiles capable of threatening the United States with nuclear attack – but some Israeli analysts and highly credible U.S. experts disagree with the "consensus view."

For example, a 2015 article co-written by several senior Reagan and Clinton Administration national security officials warned: "Regardless of intelligence uncertainties and unknowns about Iran's nuclear weapons and missile programs, we know enough now to make a prudent judgment that Iran should be regarded by national security decision makers as a nuclear missile state capable of posing an existential threat to the United States and its allies… The fact of Iran's ICBM capability and their proximity to nuclear weapons necessitates that Iran be regarded as a nuclear missile state – right now."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Washington's bipartisan consensus is that Iran does not yet have nuclear weapons or missiles capable of threatening the United States with nuclear attack - but some Israeli analysts and highly credible U.S. experts disagree with the "consensus view."
iran, nuclear, bomb, united states, jcpoa
1185
2022-39-05
Thursday, 05 May 2022 06:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved