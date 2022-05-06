×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | missiles | nuclear warhead | hemp attack | mrbm | shahab-iii

Iranian Missiles Could Carry Out Devastating Attack Over US Heartland

Iran's Revolutionary Guards fire a Shahab-2 long-range ballistic missile during the first phase of military maneuvers in the central desert outside the holy city of Qom on Nov. 2, 2006. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 06 May 2022 06:55 AM

Iran has hundreds of medium- and short-range ballistic missiles, more by far than any other nation in the Middle East, and if armed with a nuclear warhead, any of these could be used to make a High-Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse (HEMP) attack.

Iran's Shahab-III medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) may be clandestinely armed with a nuclear warhead for HEMP attack.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Iran has hundreds of medium- and short-range ballistic missiles, more by far than any other nation in the Middle East, and if armed with a nuclear warhead, any of these could be used to make a High-Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse (HEMP) attack.
iran, missiles, nuclear warhead, hemp attack, mrbm, shahab-iii
585
2022-55-06
Friday, 06 May 2022 06:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved