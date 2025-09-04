Iran Gears Up for Larger War With Israel

Intelligence sources told Newsmax that Iran appears to be gearing up for a larger war with Israel, supported by Russian arms using proxies.

Iran's leadership warned Israel and the U.S. that it will use weapons that have not been hitherto used in combat, such as the Qasem Basir intermediate-range ballistic missile, in the next confrontation with Israel. Analysts note the Qasem Basir has the ability to evade the best Israeli and American missile defense systems.