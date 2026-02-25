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Tags: iran | islamic ideology | israel | us | conflict | religion

The Real Roots of Iran's War Against America

A member of the Revolutionary Guard flashes a victory sign in Tehran on Feb. 11 during an annual rally to celebrate the 1979 Islamic Revolution. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 19 March 2026 07:54 AM EDT

Iran's regime has long waged a disinformation campaign — one increasingly amplified by American social media influencers — to deflect attention from the Islamic Republic's covert religious war against the United States, a conflict it has pursued since its inception.

The regime benefits from the historical ignorance of younger generations who did not witness the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. As a result, commentators such as Ana Kasparian of "The Young Turks" news network can promote the narrative that U.S. hostility toward Iran exists solely because of Israel.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Iran's regime has long waged a disinformation campaign – one increasingly amplified by American social media influencers – to deflect attention from the Islamic Republic's covert religious war against the United States, a conflict it has pursued since its inception.
iran, islamic ideology, israel, us, conflict, religion
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Thursday, 19 March 2026 07:54 AM
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