The Real Roots of Iran's War Against America

Iran's regime has long waged a disinformation campaign — one increasingly amplified by American social media influencers — to deflect attention from the Islamic Republic's covert religious war against the United States, a conflict it has pursued since its inception.

The regime benefits from the historical ignorance of younger generations who did not witness the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. As a result, commentators such as Ana Kasparian of "The Young Turks" news network can promote the narrative that U.S. hostility toward Iran exists solely because of Israel.