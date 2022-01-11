Iranian Proxies Risk Escalation With US After Drone Attacks on Troops

A full-blown military conflict between Iran and the United States could be on the horizon, Middle East experts warn, pointing to the untenable frequency of drone and rocket attacks on American troops and facilities in Iraq and Syria carried out by proxy militias funded and directed by the Islamic Republic.

The latest attempt involved an armed drone and rocket fire that rained down on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces west of Baghdad last week after several armed drones were successfully shot down by Iraq’s air defense system earlier in the week.