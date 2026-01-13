WATCH TV LIVE

Economic Pain a Tool of Power in Iran, Critics Say

A vendor works at a vegetable stand at a market in Chabahar County, Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran, on Dec. 16. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 07:59 AM EST

Media reports that the protests in Iran are largely a byproduct of a poor economy only scratches the surface of the problem.

Corruption and an authoritarian theocracy have resulted in an economy on the verge of collapse, leaving its citizens unable to afford food, shelter, and other necessities.

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 07:59 AM
