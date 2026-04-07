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Tags: iran | ballistic missile program | threat | war | israel | united states | donald trump

Iran's Ballistic Missile Program Sparked US Action

An Israeli mother examines the tail section of a ballistic missile launched from Iran in the Jewish settlement of Shadmot Mehola in Israel on April 3. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 April 2026 07:20 AM EDT

Iran's ballistic missile program was on a clear trajectory toward a point where the United States and Israel would no longer be able to reliably defend against large-scale barrages when President Donald Trump ordered strikes on the Islamic Republic in February.

After last June's 12-day war — which saw the destruction of a significant portion of Iran's ballistic missile arsenal, launchers, and production infrastructure in Israeli (and limited U.S.) airstrikes — Iran moved aggressively to rebuild its stockpile with external support.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Iran's ballistic missile program was on a clear trajectory toward a point where the United States and Israel would no longer be able to reliably defend against large-scale barrages when President Donald Trump ordered strikes on the Islamic Republic in February.
iran, ballistic missile program, threat, war, israel, united states, donald trump
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Wednesday, 08 April 2026 07:20 AM
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