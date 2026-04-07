Iran's Ballistic Missile Program Sparked US Action

Iran's ballistic missile program was on a clear trajectory toward a point where the United States and Israel would no longer be able to reliably defend against large-scale barrages when President Donald Trump ordered strikes on the Islamic Republic in February.
After last June's 12-day war — which saw the destruction of a significant portion of Iran's ballistic missile arsenal, launchers, and production infrastructure in Israeli (and limited U.S.) airstrikes — Iran moved aggressively to rebuild its stockpile with external support.
Join As Newsmax Platinum Member for Unlimited Access!
Get exclusive Newsmax Platinum content that includes:
- Special investigative reports
- Go inside the Trump administration to find out what’s really happening
- Breaking political insider news from Washington
- In-depth interviews with A-list celebs and insiders driving the day's headlines
- Thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!
Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin