Iran's Ballistic Missile Program Sparked US Action

Iran's ballistic missile program was on a clear trajectory toward a point where the United States and Israel would no longer be able to reliably defend against large-scale barrages when President Donald Trump ordered strikes on the Islamic Republic in February.

After last June's 12-day war — which saw the destruction of a significant portion of Iran's ballistic missile arsenal, launchers, and production infrastructure in Israeli (and limited U.S.) airstrikes — Iran moved aggressively to rebuild its stockpile with external support.