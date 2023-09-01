Recovered Interstellar Objects Have 'Elements' Not Found on Earth

An early analysis of debris dredged up from the spot where an interstellar object smashed into the Pacific Ocean floor nearly a decade ago found the presence of material that has never been seen on Earth.
Avi Loeb, a prominent Harvard professor of astronomy and head of The Galileo Project, said that new lab analysis appears to confirm his initial theory that an interstellar item, named IM1, delivered extraterrestrial material to Earth.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.