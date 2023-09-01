×
Recovered Interstellar Objects Have 'Elements' Not Found on Earth

Avi Loeb, a prominent Harvard professor of astronomy and head of The Galileo Project, said that new lab analysis appears to confirm his initial theory that an interstellar item, named IM1, delivered extraterrestrial material to Earth. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 01 September 2023 07:22 AM EDT

An early analysis of debris dredged up from the spot where an interstellar object smashed into the Pacific Ocean floor nearly a decade ago found the presence of material that has never been seen on Earth.

Avi Loeb, a prominent Harvard professor of astronomy and head of The Galileo Project, said that new lab analysis appears to confirm his initial theory that an interstellar item, named IM1, delivered extraterrestrial material to Earth.

An early analysis of debris dredged up from the spot where an interstellar object smashed into the Pacific Ocean floor nearly a decade ago found the presence of material that has never been seen on Earth.
