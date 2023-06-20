Underwater Extraterrestrial Hunt Locates 'Strange' Items

While scientists, astrophysicists, and military intelligence are focused on mysterious objects that might be lurking in the skies above us, a prominent professor has cast his gaze in the other direction, hoping to uncover what he believes could be interstellar artifacts underwater.

Avi Loeb, a Harvard professor of astronomy and head of The Galileo Project, is currently on a two-week expedition in Papua New Guinea to scour the Pacific Ocean for fragments of an object that crashed off the coast of its Manus Island in 2014.