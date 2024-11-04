WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: internet | world wide web | history | digital | platforms | content

Modern Tech Threatens to Erase Vast Sections of Online History

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 08:26 AM EST

The internet has transformed life in the digital age, where people share daily moments, news, and culture online.

But uploaded information can vanish just as quickly, leading to the potential erasure of significant online history.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The internet has transformed life in the digital age, where people share daily moments, news, and culture online.
internet, world wide web, history, digital, platforms, content
542
2024-26-06
Wednesday, 06 November 2024 08:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved