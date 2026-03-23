Intelligence Brief: Who Is in Charge of Iran?

A senior source with close ties to a Gulf state told Newsmax that Iran's internal power structure has become increasingly centralized within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Civilian leadership now plays a diminished role in strategic decision-making. The new ruler, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was "hit" during an Israeli strike and was evacuated to Russia, further weakening command and control.
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