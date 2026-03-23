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Tags: intelligence brief | iran | irgc | power

Intelligence Brief: Who Is in Charge of Iran?

Crowds gather as funerals are held for members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps and other military figures at Enghelab Square on March 11 in Tehran. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 23 March 2026 11:50 AM EDT

A senior source with close ties to a Gulf state told Newsmax that Iran's internal power structure has become increasingly centralized within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Civilian leadership now plays a diminished role in strategic decision-making. The new ruler, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was "hit" during an Israeli strike and was evacuated to Russia, further weakening command and control.

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A senior source with close ties to a Gulf state told Newsmax that Iran's internal power structure has become increasingly centralized within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
intelligence brief, iran, irgc, power
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2026-50-23
Monday, 23 March 2026 11:50 AM
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