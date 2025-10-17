WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: insurrection act | donald trump | history | crime

The Long, Sordid History of the Insurrection Act

Ulysses S. Grant (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 October 2025 07:52 AM EDT

If President Donald Trump invokes the Insurrection Act to allow troops to assist or take part in law enforcement in America's most crime-ridden cities, it won't be the first time – or likely the last – that it has been used.

In the nation's earliest days, a pair of Founding Fathers even used troops to tamp down public anger over whiskey and taxes.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
If President Donald Trump invokes the Insurrection Act to allow troops to assist or take part in law enforcement in America's most crime-ridden cities, it won't be the first time – or likely the last – that it has been used.
insurrection act, donald trump, history, crime
1000
2025-52-20
Monday, 20 October 2025 07:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved