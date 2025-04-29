Terrorist Attack Brings India, Pakistan to Brink of Nuclear War

Last week's terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in the disputed Kashmir region, that left 26 tourists dead has India and Pakistan lurching toward a possible nuclear war.
Pakistan's defense minister has said his country cannot rule out using nuclear weapons against the Indians in the event of war. And Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted India's military a free hand against Pakistan.
