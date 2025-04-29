WATCH TV LIVE

Terrorist Attack Brings India, Pakistan to Brink of Nuclear War

A Pakistani paramilitary soldier searches a vehicle as another stands guard at a checkpoint in Wagah, a joint border crossing point on the Pakistan and India border, near Lahore, Pakistan, on April 30. (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
 

Thursday, 01 May 2025 07:22 AM EDT

Last week's terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in the disputed Kashmir region, that left 26 tourists dead has India and Pakistan lurching toward a possible nuclear war.

Pakistan's defense minister has said his country cannot rule out using nuclear weapons against the Indians in the event of war. And Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted India's military a free hand against Pakistan.

