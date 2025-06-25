WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: immigration | economy | study | donald trump | benefits | legal

Stephen Moore on Study: Legal Immigration Fuels America's Economic Strength

A help wanted sign in front of a store. A recent study highlighted the role of legal immigration in easing labor shortages and boosting the U.S. economy. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 27 June 2025 07:22 AM EDT

As immigration sparks protests and dominates headlines in 2025 with President Donald Trump's firm border policies taking center stage, a new study from a group that includes renowned economists like Steve Forbes and Dr. Arthur Laffer is shifting the focus to the powerful benefits of legal immigration.

Released on June 16 by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, the study is dubbed, "The Impact of Immigrants on the 21st Century American Workforce," and it counters the left's narrative that all who enter the country, legal or not, are valuable newcomers.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As immigration sparks protests and dominates headlines in 2025 with President Donald Trump's firm border policies taking center stage, a new study is shifting the focus to the powerful benefits of legal immigration.
immigration, economy, study, donald trump, benefits, legal
912
2025-22-27
Friday, 27 June 2025 07:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved