Stephen Moore on Study: Legal Immigration Fuels America's Economic Strength

As immigration sparks protests and dominates headlines in 2025 with President Donald Trump's firm border policies taking center stage, a new study from a group that includes renowned economists like Steve Forbes and Dr. Arthur Laffer is shifting the focus to the powerful benefits of legal immigration.

Released on June 16 by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, the study is dubbed, "The Impact of Immigrants on the 21st Century American Workforce," and it counters the left's narrative that all who enter the country, legal or not, are valuable newcomers.