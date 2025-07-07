WATCH TV LIVE

Facing Falling Polls, Dems Tout Trump's Own Immigration Plan

A U.S. Border Patrol agent directs immigrants for transport to a processing center after they crossed into the United States from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
 

Democrats took a shellacking in the last election due to the Biden administration's open border policies and are working now to avoid another as next year's midterm elections loom.

The left-leaning Center for American Progress released a policy paper on July 6, which calls on Congress to create a "modern" immigration system that includes tough talk on the border and conditions for amnesty for those here illegally.

