Tags: | | | | |

Border Encounters, Apprehensions Continue Steep Declines A U.S. Customs and Border protection agent looks through the border fence as hundreds of migrants line up under the Stanton Street Bridge to be processed after illegally entering the US, in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 22, 2022. (Getty Images)

Encounters and apprehensions of illegal aliens at the northern and southern borders cratered in March, according to a report released last week by House Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee. Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin © 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



platinum

Encounters and apprehensions of illegal aliens at the northern and southern borders cratered in March, according to a report released last week by House Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee.

immigration, border enforcement, democrats, republicans, donlad trump, biden administration

879

Wednesday, 30 April 2025 07:25 AM

2025-25-30

Wednesday, 30 April 2025 07:25 AM