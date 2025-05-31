WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: immigration | biden administration | minors | sex trafficking

Report: Biden Admin Ignored Thousands of Reports on Unaccompanied Minors

Monday, 09 June 2025 07:33 AM EDT

The Biden administration ignored tens of thousands of reports related to unaccompanied alien children, many of which involved human trafficking, smuggling and exploitation, according to a blistering report issued by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

A division of Health and Human Services, ORR said in an interagency summary it identified a backlog of 65,000 reports about the children and has since created a team to "identify unactioned critical safety concerns, criminal investigative leads and address information updates."

Monday, 09 June 2025 07:33 AM
