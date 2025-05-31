Report: Biden Admin Ignored Thousands of Reports on Unaccompanied Minors

The Biden administration ignored tens of thousands of reports related to unaccompanied alien children, many of which involved human trafficking, smuggling and exploitation, according to a blistering report issued by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).
A division of Health and Human Services, ORR said in an interagency summary it identified a backlog of 65,000 reports about the children and has since created a team to "identify unactioned critical safety concerns, criminal investigative leads and address information updates."
