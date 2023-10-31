×
Tags: immigration | app | border | security | national security | biden administration | migrants

Biden's Mobile App Failed to Curb Illegal Immigration

Migrants mostly from Central America are dropped off by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at a bus station near the Gateway International Bridge, between the cities of Brownsville, Texas, and Matamoros, Mexico, on March 15, 2021. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 31 October 2023 07:42 AM EDT

A mobile app that the Biden administration said would curb the number of illegal immigrants pouring into the U.S. has actually been responsible for releasing massive amounts of them into the country, according to new federal data.

Department of Homeland Security documents requested by Republicans on the House Committee on Homeland Security found that the CBP One app, which rolled out earlier this year, led to the release of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants into the U.S.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 31 October 2023 07:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
