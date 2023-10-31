Biden's Mobile App Failed to Curb Illegal Immigration

A mobile app that the Biden administration said would curb the number of illegal immigrants pouring into the U.S. has actually been responsible for releasing massive amounts of them into the country, according to new federal data.
Department of Homeland Security documents requested by Republicans on the House Committee on Homeland Security found that the CBP One app, which rolled out earlier this year, led to the release of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants into the U.S.
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.