Innovative Border Plan Could Stem Illegal Immigration Crisis

America's illegal immigration crisis may be at a turning point, with potentially unfathomable numbers of border crossers on the horizon threatening to make the current historically high numbers of immigrants pouring across the United States' southern boundary appear to be a trickle.

Last year, U.S. Border agents arrested a record 1.9 million migrants illegally entering the United States, and if President Joe Biden follows through on his plan to end the Title 42 COVID-19 restrictions allowing immediate removal from the country due to the pandemic, illegal entries are expected to skyrocket.