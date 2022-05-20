×
Tags: illegal | immigration | southern border | crisis | title 42

Innovative Border Plan Could Stem Illegal Immigration Crisis

U.S. Border Patrol agent monitors immigrants as they enter a Border Patrol vehicle to be taken for processing, after crossing the border from Mexico, in Yuma, Arizona on May 19. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Friday, 20 May 2022 06:46 AM

America's illegal immigration crisis may be at a turning point, with potentially unfathomable numbers of border crossers on the horizon threatening to make the current historically high numbers of immigrants pouring across the United States' southern boundary appear to be a trickle.

Last year, U.S. Border agents arrested a record 1.9 million migrants illegally entering the United States, and if President Joe Biden follows through on his plan to end the Title 42 COVID-19 restrictions allowing immediate removal from the country due to the pandemic, illegal entries are expected to skyrocket.

America's illegal immigration crisis may be at a turning point, with potentially unfathomable numbers of border crossers threatening to make the current historically high numbers of immigrants pouring across the United States' southern boundary appear to be a trickle.
