Impending Illegal Immigration Disaster 'Like the Hindenburg Crashing Into the Titanic'

A U.S. Border Patrol agent checks the passports of immigrants after they crossed the border with Mexico in Yuma, Arizona, on May 18. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 19 May 2022 06:52 AM

Despite the eye-popping record set by the nearly quarter-of-a-million illegal immigrants intercepted at the southern border last month, experts fear April's all-time high is only a prelude to the deluge to come if a federal judge allows the Biden administration to drop Title 42, the policy permitting swift expulsion from the United States due to the pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays is expected to rule this week on whether the Biden administration can lift the health policy that's been used by border patrol officials more than 1.7 million times to quickly send home migrants who illegally try to cross the southern border without having to hear their asylum claims.

platinum
Despite the record set by the nearly quarter-of-a-million illegal immigrants intercepted at the southern border last month, experts fear April's all-time high is only a prelude to the deluge to come if a federal judge allows the Biden administration to drop Title 42.
