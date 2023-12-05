Democrats Seek to Unseat 'Electorally Vulnerable' Ilhan Omar

Prominent progressive "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar is looking to win a fourth term in the lower chamber – but for the third election cycle in a row, the Democrat faces a tough primary challenge from three competitors looking to oust her from her role representing Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.
While the Somali native has managed to win reelection without much difficulty in years past, political strategists say the fact that she has multiple challengers looking to unseat her indicates her popularity could be waning locally.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.