Democrats Seek to Unseat 'Electorally Vulnerable' Ilhan Omar

Prominent progressive "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar is looking to win a fourth term in the lower chamber – but for the third election cycle in a row, the Democrat faces a tough primary challenge from three competitors looking to oust her from her role representing Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.

While the Somali native has managed to win reelection without much difficulty in years past, political strategists say the fact that she has multiple challengers looking to unseat her indicates her popularity could be waning locally.