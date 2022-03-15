ICE Arrests, Deportations Drop Drastically Under Biden's 'Open Border' Policies

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recorded significantly fewer arrests and deportations during fiscal year 2021 and immigration experts fear that the Biden administration’s “open border” policies will only cause those numbers to plunge further as more illegal immigrants pour across the border.

The number of arrests and deportations logged by the agency took a massive drop, with only 74,082 arrests of noncitizens and 59,011 deportations — a nearly three-decade low — according to a long-awaited annual report.