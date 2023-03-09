Scrubbed Hypersonic Weapon Test 'Not a Good Look'

The cancellation of a planned hypersonic weapon test on Sunday is raising questions about the state of the U.S. program at a time when two of America's foremost global adversaries – China and Russia – possess working, deployable versions of the advanced weaponry.

While setbacks and delays in flight tests are common, especially when cutting-edge technology such as hypersonic weapons are involved, military analysts say the U.S. can't afford any missteps as it competes for military dominance in the arena.