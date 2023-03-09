×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hypersonic | weapon | test | canceled | u.s. | china | russia

Scrubbed Hypersonic Weapon Test 'Not a Good Look'

Russia and China are ahead of the U.S. in hypersonic missile technology. In this photo an intercontinental ballistic missile lifts off from a truck-mounted launcher somewhere in Russia. (AP)
 

By    |   Thursday, 09 March 2023 07:10 AM EST

The cancellation of a planned hypersonic weapon test on Sunday is raising questions about the state of the U.S. program at a time when two of America's foremost global adversaries – China and Russia – possess working, deployable versions of the advanced weaponry.

While setbacks and delays in flight tests are common, especially when cutting-edge technology such as hypersonic weapons are involved, military analysts say the U.S. can't afford any missteps as it competes for military dominance in the arena.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The cancellation of a planned hypersonic weapon test on Sunday is raising questions about the state of the U.S. program at a time when two of America's foremost global adversaries - China and Russia - possess working, deployable versions of the advanced weaponry.
hypersonic, weapon, test, canceled, u.s., china, russia, dod
970
2023-10-09
Thursday, 09 March 2023 07:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved