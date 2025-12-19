Rare Hurricane-Free Season Roils US Political Debate

The Atlantic hurricane season ended Nov. 30 with a rare result that has quickly been weaponized in Washington's climate debate.
No hurricanes made landfall in the United States for the first time since 2015. Conservatives are using that outcome to challenge Democrats' claims that storm disasters prove the need for sweeping climate policy, even as Democrats and forecasters argue the broader season still supports their case for federal action.
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.