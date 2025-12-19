WATCH TV LIVE

Rare Hurricane-Free Season Roils US Political Debate

An image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Chantal as it moves into North Carolina on July 6. While the 2025 season produced 13 named storms, including five hurricanes, Chantal was the only system to make U.S. landfall. (NOAA via AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 23 December 2025 07:22 AM EST

The Atlantic hurricane season ended Nov. 30 with a rare result that has quickly been weaponized in Washington's climate debate.

No hurricanes made landfall in the United States for the first time since 2015. Conservatives are using that outcome to challenge Democrats' claims that storm disasters prove the need for sweeping climate policy, even as Democrats and forecasters argue the broader season still supports their case for federal action.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

