Hunter Biden Laptop Saga Shows Media Interfered in 2020

Hunter Biden's laptop – and its contents that showed lurid, potentially illegal activities – was just as legitimate when reporting on it was suppressed in October 2020 as it was when The New York Times and The Washington Post deemed it verified last month, with one key difference: Hunter's father, Joe Biden, was already president and not in the stretch run of an election against Donald Trump.

The Times and Post last month suddenly reversed course in their categorization of the Hunter Biden laptop, separately reporting that both the computer and its contents are indeed authentic. Both newspapers have recently reported that emails they obtained more than a year ago did come from Hunter Biden's laptop and have been authenticated by people familiar with the contents or by independent expert sources.