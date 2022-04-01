×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunter biden | laptop | media | scandal

Hunter Biden Laptop Saga Shows Media Interfered in 2020

Hunter Biden (Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 01 April 2022 06:35 AM

Hunter Biden's laptop – and its contents that showed lurid, potentially illegal activities – was just as legitimate when reporting on it was suppressed in October 2020 as it was when The New York Times and The Washington Post deemed it verified last month, with one key difference: Hunter's father, Joe Biden, was already president and not in the stretch run of an election against Donald Trump.

The Times and Post last month suddenly reversed course in their categorization of the Hunter Biden laptop, separately reporting that both the computer and its contents are indeed authentic. Both newspapers have recently reported that emails they obtained more than a year ago did come from Hunter Biden's laptop and have been authenticated by people familiar with the contents or by independent expert sources.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Hunter Biden's laptop - and its contents that showed lurid, potentially illegal activities - was just as legitimate when reporting on it was suppressed in October 2020 as it was when The New York Times and The Washington Post deemed it verified last month.
hunter biden, laptop, media, scandal
1504
2022-35-01
Friday, 01 April 2022 06:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved