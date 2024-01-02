Houthi's Suez Canal Disruption Risks 'Jolt' to Middle East

Some of the world's biggest shipping vessels are avoiding the Suez Canal as Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants continue an assault on commercial ships traversing the major trade route – a development that experts contend could have far more devastating consequences than delayed packages and price hikes.

Since Oct. 17, the terror group has launched nearly 100 offensive drones, using them to attack about two dozen international vessels in the region and wreak havoc on global shipping amid the busy holiday season.