×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: houthi | militants | suez canal | attacks | yemen | commercial ships | attacks

Houthi's Suez Canal Disruption Risks 'Jolt' to Middle East

A container ship in the Red Sea near Sharm El Sheik, Egypt on his way to Aqaba or Eilat. (AP)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 02 January 2024 07:49 AM EST

Some of the world's biggest shipping vessels are avoiding the Suez Canal as Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants continue an assault on commercial ships traversing the major trade route – a development that experts contend could have far more devastating consequences than delayed packages and price hikes.

Since Oct. 17, the terror group has launched nearly 100 offensive drones, using them to attack about two dozen international vessels in the region and wreak havoc on global shipping amid the busy holiday season.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Some of the world's biggest shipping vessels are avoiding the Suez Canal as Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants continue an assault on commercial ships traversing the major trade route – a development that experts contend could have devastating consequences.
houthi, militants, suez canal, attacks, yemen, commercial ships, attacks
1010
2024-49-02
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 07:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved