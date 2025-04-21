Gen Z's Struggle to Enter the Housing Market

The long-standing American dream can look different to each individual depending on their background and goals, but for many, homeownership remains a key pillar in making that dream a reality. Unfortunately, this part of the American dream feels increasingly out of reach for the next generation.

With housing costs constantly rising, wages struggling to keep pace and lending rules tightening, young Americans are finding it harder than ever to become homeowners. Some have even begun to question whether homeownership is attainable for Gen Z at all.