WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: housing | market | gen z | housing costs | wages | homeownership

Gen Z's Struggle to Enter the Housing Market

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 23 April 2025 07:28 AM EDT

The long-standing American dream can look different to each individual depending on their background and goals, but for many, homeownership remains a key pillar in making that dream a reality. Unfortunately, this part of the American dream feels increasingly out of reach for the next generation.

With housing costs constantly rising, wages struggling to keep pace and lending rules tightening, young Americans are finding it harder than ever to become homeowners. Some have even begun to question whether homeownership is attainable for Gen Z at all.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The long-standing American dream can look different to each individual depending on their background and goals, but for many, homeownership remains a key pillar in making that dream a reality.
housing, market, gen z, housing costs, wages, homeownership
1042
2025-28-23
Wednesday, 23 April 2025 07:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved