×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house speaker | mike johnson | criticism | marjorie taylor greene | british | deputy | speakers

Deputy Speakers Try to Maintain Decorum in Britain's Parliament

House Speaker Mike Johnson faces intensified criticism following the passage of a $1.2 trillion spending package, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to vacate stirring concerns of a leadership change. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 April 2024 08:44 AM EDT

Criticism of House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., intensified after the recent passage of a $1.2 trillion spending package. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a motion to vacate, causing some to bemoan the possibility of another leadership change.

It's at least a calmer way of resolving disputes in Congress than the notorious caning of Massachusetts Sen. Charles Sumner in 1856 or the dozens of physical confrontations in the years before that over slavery.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Criticism of House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., intensified after the recent passage of a $1.2 trillion spending package. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a motion to vacate, causing some to bemoan the possibility of another leadership change.
house speaker, mike johnson, criticism, marjorie taylor greene, british, deputy, speakers
604
2024-44-03
Wednesday, 03 April 2024 08:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved