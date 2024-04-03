Deputy Speakers Try to Maintain Decorum in Britain's Parliament

Criticism of House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., intensified after the recent passage of a $1.2 trillion spending package. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a motion to vacate, causing some to bemoan the possibility of another leadership change.

It's at least a calmer way of resolving disputes in Congress than the notorious caning of Massachusetts Sen. Charles Sumner in 1856 or the dozens of physical confrontations in the years before that over slavery.