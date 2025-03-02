WATCH TV LIVE

GOP: More Money Won't Solve Lousy Education Outcomes

By    |   Tuesday, 11 March 2025 06:18 AM EDT

House Republicans have rejected spending more money to reverse collapsing education results in public schools, opting instead to refocus the reason children go to school in the first place.

“As I have said before in this room, schools should be teaching kids how to think — not what to think,” said Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Alabama, chair of the Subcommittee for Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies. “For the sake of their children, parents across the country are standing up, demanding change from administrators, and in some cases, looking for non­district schooling options for their kids.”

Tuesday, 11 March 2025 06:18 AM
