The 13 House Republicans Who Handed Biden His Infrastructure Win

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2021. (SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 November 2021 07:32 AM

With Democrats in disarray and President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in peril, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pulled victory from the jaws of defeat on Friday, shaking off progressive defections thanks to 13 Republicans who bucked the GOP's bid to spike the spending spree – but that shocking display of independence may soon cost the baker's dozen who crossed the aisle.

Roads, bridges, airports, seaports, railways, and broadband internet service are all slated to receive major upgrades under the bill, which has yet to be signed into law by Biden. The Senate passed the plan back in August with support from 19 Republicans who crossed party lines to back the Democrat proposal.

