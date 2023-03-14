×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | expansion | democrats | control

House Expansion Could Give Democrats Lock on Power

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 March 2023 06:24 AM EDT

A pair of Democrats who advocate increasing the number of representatives seated in the House insist their only motivation for the push is historical consistency, as the lower chamber was supposed to grow with the country's population and not be frozen at the current 435 seats. But critics contend the proposals are just political maneuvering meant to help Democrats win back control – and keep it.

The plan put forth by Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., would add 150 new seats to the House by the end of the 2030 census, raising the total at that time to 585 lawmakers.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Democrats who advocate increasing the number of representatives seated in the House insist their only motivation for the push is historical consistency, as the lower chamber was supposed to grow with the country's population and not be frozen at the current 435 seats.
house, expansion, democrats, control
1166
2023-24-14
Tuesday, 14 March 2023 06:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved