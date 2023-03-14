House Expansion Could Give Democrats Lock on Power

A pair of Democrats who advocate increasing the number of representatives seated in the House insist their only motivation for the push is historical consistency, as the lower chamber was supposed to grow with the country's population and not be frozen at the current 435 seats. But critics contend the proposals are just political maneuvering meant to help Democrats win back control – and keep it.

The plan put forth by Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., would add 150 new seats to the House by the end of the 2030 census, raising the total at that time to 585 lawmakers.