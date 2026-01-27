House Demands More Answers on Wildfire Relief Funds

A damning report released last month by House Republicans provided further details on how millions of dollars raised for Southern California wildfire victims went instead to podcasters, illegal immigrants, voter outreach, political advocacy, and more.
The report, released by the House Judiciary Committee, questioned if the funds raised during a star-studded benefit concert called FireAid was misused, including by paying administrative costs for non-profits, something concert organizers said would not happen.
