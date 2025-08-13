Homeschooling Surges Into Educational Mainstream

While students across the U.S. return to school, for a growing number of families, "back to school" doesn't mean boarding a bus or walking into a classroom — it means learning from home.

In recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, more families have opted to homeschool their children. A report from Homeschool Planet estimates nearly 4 million students were homeschooled in 2024, up from about 1.7 million a decade ago.