WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: homeschool | illinois | parents | regulation

Rallygoers Give 'F' to Proposed Illinois Homeschool Regs

By    |   Wednesday, 26 March 2025 07:22 AM EDT

Illinois lawmakers are studying legislation designed to open the doors of homeschooling households to more government oversight.

An estimated 7,000 people packed the State Capitol in Springfield on March 19 to oppose the bill that would be the first major rollback of homeschool freedoms in the U.S. after decades of increasing freedom and acceptance.

Craig Myers

Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Illinois lawmakers are studying legislation designed to open the doors of homeschooling households to more government oversight.
homeschool, illinois, parents, regulation
871
2025-22-26
Wednesday, 26 March 2025 07:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved