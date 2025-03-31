California Homelessness a Murky Mess Despite $37 Billion Spent

California officials auditing the management of homelessness resources by the Los Angeles Services Authority (LAHSA) have discovered that its recent funding can’t be tracked nor can it be reconciled with provided services to homeless individuals, showing mismanagement and a lack of accountability by its leaders.

That’s according to an audit released in March by the global consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal, which found that the city wasn’t able to follow how much it spent on homelessness programs or match the spending on services provided. More specifically, homeless services provided by the City of Los Angeles and LAHSA were deemed disjointed and lacked adequate data systems and financial controls to monitor contracts for compliance and performance, leaving the system vulnerable to waste and fraud, as reported by the LA Times.