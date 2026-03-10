AI Fears Contribute to Hollywood Labor Showdown

Just weeks before a new round of high-stakes Hollywood labor negotiations, the Writers Guild of America West is facing turmoil inside its own ranks — with staffers launching a strike over artificial intelligence protections and alleged unfair labor practices.
Staffers say WGA management has failed to address AI protections for their jobs and has committed unfair labor practices ahead of the first round of contract negotiations.
Join As Newsmax Platinum Member for Unlimited Access!
Get exclusive Newsmax Platinum content that includes:
- Special investigative reports
- Go inside the Trump administration to find out what’s really happening
- Breaking political insider news from Washington
- In-depth interviews with A-list celebs and insiders driving the day's headlines
- Thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!
Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin