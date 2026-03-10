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Tags: hollywood | unions | negotiations | threats | artificial intelligence

AI Fears Contribute to Hollywood Labor Showdown

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 18 March 2026 08:00 AM EDT

Just weeks before a new round of high-stakes Hollywood labor negotiations, the Writers Guild of America West is facing turmoil inside its own ranks — with staffers launching a strike over artificial intelligence protections and alleged unfair labor practices.

Staffers say WGA management has failed to address AI protections for their jobs and has committed unfair labor practices ahead of the first round of contract negotiations.

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Just weeks before a new round of high-stakes Hollywood labor negotiations, the Writers Guild of America West is facing turmoil inside its own ranks – with staffers launching a strike over artificial intelligence protections and alleged unfair labor practices.
hollywood, unions, negotiations, threats, artificial intelligence
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2026-00-18
Wednesday, 18 March 2026 08:00 AM
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