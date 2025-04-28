WATCH TV LIVE

2 New Bills Look to Make Las Vegas Hollywood 2.0

Assembly Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui, pictured, is sponsoring Assembly Bill 238, "Hollywood 2.0," which seeks to turn Las Vegas into a major film production hub with upfront studio investments for tax incentives.

Monday, 05 May 2025 06:43 AM EDT

Regarded for decades as the beacon of creativity, Hollywood in more recent times has been plagued by regulations, remakes, writers' strikes and uninspired franchise extensions, resulting in an increasing loss of productions.

Currently, two competing bills proposing film studios in California's neighboring state Nevada are in front of the legislature there, which aim to revamp the state's film tax credit system and bring film and TV production to Las Vegas in a big way.

Monday, 05 May 2025 06:43 AM
