Trump's Hollywood Ambassadors Embrace Rescue Mission

Since then-President-elect Donald Trump in January named three iconic actors to be his special envoys to help save Hollywood's decades-old grip on the entertainment industry, a few strategic moves have been made.

Appointing Jon Voight, 86, as one of those ambassadors wasn't surprising since the Academy Award winner has been a long-outspoken conservative in Tinseltown and a Trump supporter. Trump also named Academy Award winners Mel Gibson, 69, and Sylvester Stallone, 79.