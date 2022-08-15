'Forever Opportunist' Hillary Clinton Uses Trump Raid for PR, Profit

FBI agents barely had time to finish rifling through the Palm Beach home of former President Donald Trump last week before Hillary Clinton – the former Secretary of State, 2016 political rival to Trump, and potential future foe for the 45th president – found a way to capitalize, fundraising off the federal foray.

As investigators exited the premises with boxes of documents that reportedly could belong in the National Archives, Clinton used the unprecedented raid as a vehicle to promote hats and T-shirts emblazoned with the "But her emails" slogan popularized by her supporters.