Hillary 'Screams' She Wants Another Shot at Trump, Presidency

Despite being recently accused of a role in the spying operation on former President Donald Trump, political watchers say Hillary Clinton’s speech at the New York Democratic Committee’s nominating convention Thursday clearly signaled that controversy won’t stand in the way of her making yet another run for the presidency.

By hitting on hot topics such as Russia, China, the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, what Democrats define as voting rights, reproductive rights, labor unions, child tax credits, paid family leave, and healthcare, Clinton spent a significant amount of time highlighting what a Democrat agenda could look like if she were at the helm of the nation.