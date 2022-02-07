×
Tags: hillary clinton | biden | 2024 primary

Hillary Clinton Back in Spotlight as Poll Shows Her Beating Biden in 2024 Primary

Hillary Clinton attends Huma Abedin In Conversation With Hillary Clinton at 92nd Street Y in New York City. on Nov. 4, 2021. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Monday, 07 February 2022 06:33 AM

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is continuing to raise eyebrows among political observers amid speculation her sudden public reemergence could be linked to a 2024 primary challenge of President Joe Biden and one final shot at winning the White House.

Some politicos suspect that the twice-failed Democrat presidential candidate is seriously toying with the idea of running for the highest office again because of just how unpopular Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are with Americans.

Monday, 07 February 2022 06:33 AM
