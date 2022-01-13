×
'Evident' That Hillary Clinton Wants Another Stab at Presidency in 2024

Screenshot from the 2020 Democratic National Convention, as Hillary Clinton addresses the  convention on Aug. 19, 2020. (DNCC via Getty Images)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has made such an overt public reemergence during the past month that many top political observers are surmising she’s gunning for yet another crack at the presidency.

The twice-failed Democrat presidential candidate, who was once described by then-Sen. Barack Obama as "likable enough," seems to be taking advantage of the fact that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are historically unpopular with Americans.

