Tags: | | |

HHS Finds Millions Enrolled in Obamacare, Medicaid (Dreamstime)

Obamacare enrollment skyrocketed under former President Joe Biden. We now know one of the reasons why. Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin © 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



platinum

Obamacare enrollment skyrocketed under former President Joe Biden. We now know one of the reasons why. A DOGE-like examination of enrollment in government healthcare programs by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) revealed that nearly 3 million people were...

hhs, enrolled, obamacare, medicaid

884

Monday, 04 August 2025 06:27 AM

2025-27-04

Monday, 04 August 2025 06:27 AM