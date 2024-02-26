Anti-gun 'Spirit of Aloha' Doesn't Trump Constitution, Experts Say

The Hawaii Supreme Court recently reversed a lower state court decision and left a lot of lawyers, court-watchers, and Second Amendment experts scratching their heads after disregarding U.S. Supreme Court precedent and appearing to use the legally farcical "spirit of Aloha" to justify an anti-gun decision.

The case originated in 2017 when Christopher Wilson was charged with keeping a firearm and ammunition in an improper place. He possessed a loaded handgun, which he insisted was for self-defense, without a carry permit as was required by state law.