Tags: havana syndrome | intelligence | foreign adversary

How Did US Mistake 'Havana Syndrome' for Enemy Weapon?

Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy in Havana, Cuba, Oct. 3, 2017. U.S. intelligence agencies cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called “Havana syndrome.” (Desmond Boylan/AP Photo)
 

By    |   Friday, 03 March 2023 06:54 AM EST

Though a new intelligence report dismissed the long-disputed theory that hundreds of U.S. personnel stationed abroad who experienced an array of distressing symptoms were sickened by a foreign adversary, military analysts still don’t consider the news on the mysterious ailment known as “Havana syndrome” an intelligence failure.

Seven intelligence agencies spent years reviewing roughly 1,000 cases of “anomalous health incidents” — a term the government uses to describe a vast set of physical symptoms that includes ringing in the ears, pressure in the head, nausea, headaches, acute discomfort, unexplained dizziness, fatigue, anxiety, and even memory loss. In the end, they determined it was “very unlikely” a U.S. adversary was to blame.

