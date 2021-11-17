Harris' 'Disastrous Performance,' Buttigieg's Supply Chain Stumbles Damage Presidential Hopes

Despite the premiere of a fawning Amazon documentary and a starring role marketing the Biden administration’s new $1 trillion infrastructure package, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has political experts unconvinced the opportunities can help him overcome inaction on the worsening supply chain crisis and the inexperience that helped deny him the 2020 presidential nomination.

With a second term up in the air for President Joe Biden — Washington, D.C., politicos are openly speculating in numerous high-profile articles about who will replace him atop the 2024 ticket — and Vice President Kamala Harris’ popularity cratering, some Democrats believe boosting Buttigieg could be the party’s best option.