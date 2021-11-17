×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Joe Biden | Kamala Harris | harris | buttigieg | biden | 2024 | presidential hopes

Harris' 'Disastrous Performance,' Buttigieg's Supply Chain Stumbles Damage Presidential Hopes

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during a press conference to announce the "Gateway Turnaround" Hudson Tunnel project at Penn Station on June 28, 2021, in Midtown Manhattan in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 November 2021 07:31 AM

Despite the premiere of a fawning Amazon documentary and a starring role marketing the Biden administration’s new $1 trillion infrastructure package, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has political experts unconvinced the opportunities can help him overcome inaction on the worsening supply chain crisis and the inexperience that helped deny him the 2020 presidential nomination.

With a second term up in the air for President Joe Biden — Washington, D.C., politicos are openly speculating in numerous high-profile articles about who will replace him atop the 2024 ticket — and Vice President Kamala Harris’ popularity cratering, some Democrats believe boosting Buttigieg could be the party’s best option.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Despite the premiere of a fawning Amazon documentary and a starring role marketing the Biden administration's new $1 trillion infrastructure package, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has...
harris, buttigieg, biden, 2024, presidential hopes
817
2021-31-17
Wednesday, 17 November 2021 07:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved