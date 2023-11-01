×
Tags: hamas | u.s. | network | support | terrorist | organization | middle east

Hamas Has Massive, 'Elaborate' Network in US

Palestinian supporters hold up the green flag of Hamas, winners of the Palestinian elections following Friday noon prayers at The "Dome of the Rock" in the al-Aqsa mosque compound, Jan. 27, 2006. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 01 November 2023 07:16 AM EDT

Hamas has spent 40 years creating an "elaborate machinery" inside the U.S. to provide "all kinds" of support for the terror organization, including funding and influencing its operations abroad, experts say.

A new report by Lorenzo Vidino, the director of the Program on Extremism at The George Washington University, details the extensive history of Hamas' U.S.-based network. The organization has engaged in fundraising, lobbying, education, and extensive propaganda campaigns since the 1980s.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


