Hamas Has Massive, 'Elaborate' Network in US

Hamas has spent 40 years creating an "elaborate machinery" inside the U.S. to provide "all kinds" of support for the terror organization, including funding and influencing its operations abroad, experts say.

A new report by Lorenzo Vidino, the director of the Program on Extremism at The George Washington University, details the extensive history of Hamas' U.S.-based network. The organization has engaged in fundraising, lobbying, education, and extensive propaganda campaigns since the 1980s.