Hamas Leaders Use Aid for Lavish Lifestyles, Weapons

Despite receiving some of the highest sums of international aid in the world, most Palestinians live in squalor while the leaders of the terror group Hamas use vast amounts of cash to fund their stockpiles of ammunition, fund luxurious lifestyles, and turn the population against the Jewish state.

Israel immediately declared war on Hamas after the stunning Oct. 7 massacre that left 1,400 Israelis dead. It swiftly told the roughly 2 million Palestinians who reside in the Gaza Strip to evacuate as the military prepared for airstrikes and a ground assault to eradicate Hamas.