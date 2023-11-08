×
Hamas Leaders Use Aid for Lavish Lifestyles, Weapons

Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, pictured, purportedly lives a life of luxury in Qatar. The Israeli Foreign Ministry contends that Haniyeh is worth as much as $4 billion. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 November 2023 08:27 AM EST

Despite receiving some of the highest sums of international aid in the world, most Palestinians live in squalor while the leaders of the terror group Hamas use vast amounts of cash to fund their stockpiles of ammunition, fund luxurious lifestyles, and turn the population against the Jewish state.

Israel immediately declared war on Hamas after the stunning Oct. 7 massacre that left 1,400 Israelis dead. It swiftly told the roughly 2 million Palestinians who reside in the Gaza Strip to evacuate as the military prepared for airstrikes and a ground assault to eradicate Hamas.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

Wednesday, 08 November 2023 08:27 AM
