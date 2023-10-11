Hamas Attack Should Be Wake-Up Call for US Border Security

The breach by terror group Hamas of Israel's border – a sophisticated barrier equipped with high-tech security cameras and armed soldiers – should serve as a warning that the porous U.S. southern border presents a "prime opportunity" for terrorists wishing to strike America, national security experts say.

Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, orchestrated a highly coordinated attack by air, sea, and land during the weekend that resulted in the taking of dozens of hostages, the murder of at least 1,000, and injuries to thousands more. It marked the most massive breach of Israel's defenses since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago.