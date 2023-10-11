×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hamas | israel | u.s. | southern border | security | terrorists | biden administration

Hamas Attack Should Be Wake-Up Call for US Border Security

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza. Israel said it recaptured Gaza border areas from Hamas as the war's death toll passed 3,000 on Oct. 10, the fourth day of grueling fighting since the Islamists launched a surprise attack. (Ahmed Zakot/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 11 October 2023 07:41 AM EDT

The breach by terror group Hamas of Israel's border – a sophisticated barrier equipped with high-tech security cameras and armed soldiers – should serve as a warning that the porous U.S. southern border presents a "prime opportunity" for terrorists wishing to strike America, national security experts say.

Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, orchestrated a highly coordinated attack by air, sea, and land during the weekend that resulted in the taking of dozens of hostages, the murder of at least 1,000, and injuries to thousands more. It marked the most massive breach of Israel's defenses since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The breach by terror group Hamas of Israel's border – a sophisticated barrier equipped with high-tech security cameras and armed soldiers – should serve as a warning that the porous U.S. southern border presents a "prime opportunity" for terrorists wishing to strike America.
hamas, israel, u.s., southern border, security, terrorists, biden administration, policies
1217
2023-41-11
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 07:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved